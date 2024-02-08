Tony Leung eyes sixth Best Actor win at Hong Kong Film Awards

The 61-year-old was nominated for his role as the flamboyant con-man character in the crime film The Goldfinger (2023).

Hong Kong movie star Tony Leung Chiu Wai has been nominated for Best Actor at the upcoming Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA).

The 61-year-old was nominated for his role as the flamboyant con-man character modelled after Carrian Group’s chairman George Tan in the crime film The Goldfinger (2023).

Leung, who has won the Best Actor award at HKFA for a record five times, could be crowned the sixth time if he prevails in April.

He notched his last win in 2005 for his role as a cynical writer in director Wong Kar Wai’s romance movie 2046 (2004).

In 2024, Leung will be up against Dayo Wong (A Guilty Conscience), Bowie Lam (In Broad Daylight), Lo Chun Yip (Time Still Turns The Pages) and Da Peng (Dust To Dust) in the Best Actor category.

The Goldfinger, which also starred Hong Kong star Andy Lau as an anti-corruption investigator, will be vying for another 11 awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Felix Chong and Best Cinematography for Anthony Pun.

In Broad Daylight, about an investigative journalist (played by Jennifer Yu) who uncovers abuses taking place in a nursing home, leads the HKFA race with 16 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Lawrence Kan and Best Actress for Yu.

Having won the Best Actress prize for the role at the Hong Kong Film Critics Society Awards in January, Yu, 30, is now up against Louise Wong (A Guilty Conscience), Chung Suet Ying (The Lyricist Wannabe), Kay Tse (Band Four) and Michelle Wai (Ready O/R Rot).

Besides The Goldfinger and In Broad Daylight, the other three Best Film nominees are A Guilty Conscience, Time Still Turns The Pages and Mad Fate. The five films are also up for Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The list of nominees was unveiled on Feb 6, and the award ceremony will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre on April 14.