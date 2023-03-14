Vicki Zhao back on social media 19 months after alleged blacklist

Top Chinese actress Vicki Zhao Wei has not been seen after she was scrubbed abruptly from the Chinese Internet in August 2021.

BEIJING – Top Chinese actress Vicki Zhao Wei has made an appearance on social media on Monday, 19 months after she was scrubbed from the Chinese Internet.

A staff member posted two photos of the actress, who turned 47 on Sunday, early on Monday.

The employee also posted an audio recording from Zhao, who thanked her fans for their well wishes.

“I feel it’s like any other day even though it is my birthday,” she said in the recording. ”Every day is a good day if we live happily every day. I wish you all the best, good health and happiness. Love you.”

Zhao, who rose to fame in the period drama My Fair Princess (1998), has not been seen after she was scrubbed abruptly from the Chinese Internet in August 2021.

Her works were removed from major Chinese video streaming platforms, while a forum dedicated to her on Weibo was also shut down. No official reason has been given so far for the alleged blacklisting.

The actress has not posted much on social media since the sudden turn of events.

She wrote on Instagram Stories in June 2022 that her father had died and posted a Buddhist mantra on Instagram in October 2022.