Pam Oei remembers late Dim Sum Dolly Emma Yong on her 50th birthday

Emma Yong (left) with Pam Oei. The pair were part of the comedy cabaret trio Dim Sum Dollies along with actress Selena Tan.

Singapore theatre practitioner Emma Yong may have died 13 years ago, but her memory lives on through her friends.

Yong, a beloved bilingual singer-actress who starred in more than 60 English and Chinese-language productions, succumbed to stomach cancer at the age of 37 in 2012.

Her close friend and fellow theatre star Pam Oei posted photos of her on Instagram on Jan 20, which would have been Yong’s 50th birthday. One photo was of Yong with Oei, while another showed Yong with Oei and fellow theatre actress Selena Tan, 53. They were the original line-up of the comedy cabaret trio Dim Sum Dollies, which was founded in 2002.

Oei, 52, wrote in the caption: “She would have been 50 today. Happy birthday dearest Emma, you’re very, very missed.”

Yong certainly lives on via Oei, who has created works and organised events for her late friend in the years since her death.

In 2018, Oei, who is part of home-grown band Ugly In The Morning, released the song Emma Dreaming as part of the band’s third album. The song is dedicated to Yong.

Oei told local news outlet The New Paper at the time: “I wanted to remember every detail of her, her distinct idiosyncrasies and physical expressions, like how she would scrunch up her brows when she disapproved of something.”

In 2017, Oei also founded charity pop-up bazaar Pasar Glamour – which retails donated, second-hand designer goods – alongside fellow theatre practitioner Janice Koh and radio deejay Petrina Kow, to rehome the clothing left behind by Yong. The bazaar held its final edition in 2024.