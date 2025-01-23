Singapore-born reality TV star Lynn Ban dies at 51

Lynn Ban, a star of Netflix’s reality series Bling Empire: New York (2023), died weeks after she had emergency surgery for a brain bleed.

Lynn Ban, a celebrity jewellery designer from Singapore and a star of Netflix’s reality series Bling Empire: New York (2023), died at age 51 on Jan 20, just weeks after she had emergency surgery for a brain bleed following a skiing accident in December.

Her son Sebastian confirmed her death in an Instagram post on Jan 22, noting that “she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her”.

Roughly three weeks earlier, Ban had posted on her Instagram account to reveal the news of her skiing accident. In the caption of a photo where she had her head partly shaved and was lying in bed, Ban said she had a life-changing skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado, on Christmas Eve.

The jewellery designer said at the time that she had been cleared by ski patrol, who had checked her for a concussion, after skiing to the bottom of the mountain and that her fall “didn’t seem that bad at the time”, even though she had a bit of headache. A paramedic suggested that she go to a hospital for a CT scan, where a brain bleed was detected.

Ban said that she was then airlifted to a trauma hospital, adding: “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy.”

Ban designed fine jewellery that adorned some of the world’s most recognisable artistes and celebrities, including Beyonce, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Post Malone.

According to her website, Ban also worked with Barbadian pop star Rihanna on jewellery for her tours, appearances, music videos and her Fenty x Puma collections.

Ban often set precious stones like diamonds in oxidised metals to create visual contrast.

For a 2017 article in The New York Times, Ban talked about her signature armour rings, including a piece she created for Rihanna to wear in photographs for W Magazine.

Roughly three weeks earlier, Lynn Ban had posted on her Instagram account to reveal the news of her skiing accident. PHOTOS: AFP, LYNN_BAN/INSTAGRAM

Told to imagine the singer as the last woman in a postapocalyptic world, Ban created a claw armour ring, an articulated design that stretches up the finger and ends in a clawlike pointed tip.

“It continues the theme of my signature armour ring but is even more protective,” she said. “It’s like a weapon.”

Ban added that it was no coincidence that the piece was created during a time of political flux.

“Revolution and social protest have always sparked intense periods of creativity,” Ban said. “Just look at the 1960s.”

In a statement on Jan 22, Mr Jeff Jenkins, the founder and president of Jeff Jenkins Productions, which produced Bling Empire (2021 to 2022) and Bling Empire: New York, called Ban “a genuine original”.

“Our entire Bling Empire family, in front of and behind the camera, is shocked and deeply saddened,” he said. “To experience Lynn was to receive a big slice of joy.”