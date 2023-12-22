Why reuniting with Andy Lau on new movie gives Tony Leung ‘peace of mind’

Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai talks about his bromance with his The Goldfinger co-star Andy Lau.

Two names that will get a film bankrolled: Tony Leung Chiu Wai and Andy Lau.

Having both Hong Kong screen titans on the same project helped The Goldfinger to be green-lit, said director Felix Chong at the movie’s press conference held at Equarius Hotel on Dec 21.

He was joined by leading man Leung and producer Ronald Wong, who were in town as part of the promotional tour.

“Of course, the bosses at (production company) Emperor Motion Pictures loved the script too,” the 54-year-old Hong Kong film-maker added.

Wong said: “We did not face any difficulties getting funding for this movie. First, there was a good script. Second, we have Tony and Andy. The draw was there.”

Chong, who also wrote the script, said Leung was his only choice to play the role of a charismatic businessman and stock market manipulator.

Set in the 1980s, The Goldfinger follows the rise and fall of a multibillion-dollar company and its chairman (Leung), who undergoes a 15-year investigation led by an elite anti-corruption investigator (Lau).

The crime thriller also stars Charlene Choi, Simon Yam, Alex Fong and Philip Keung, and opens in Singapore on Dec 30.

Leung, 61, was drawn to The Goldfinger not just because Chong asked him to be on board and he was fascinated by the story about financial crimes, but also because Lau, 62, would be his co-star.

“There was a peace of mind knowing that I will be working with Andy as we work very well together,” said Leung.

“I also felt a sense of relief as the role I’m playing is challenging and one that I have not attempted before,” added the award-winning veteran.

The Goldfinger marks the big-screen reunion of Leung and Lau 20 years after their last project together – the critically acclaimed Infernal Affairs crime trilogy (2002 to 2003), which Chong wrote the script for.

Leung – whose recent films include Hollywood superhero blockbuster Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021), Hong Kong crime drama Where The Wind Blows (2022) and Chinese espionage thriller Hidden Blade (2023) – shared that the rapport he has with Lau was first built when they filmed the TVB series The Duke Of Mount Deer (1984).

“It was a long shoot. We were playing good friends in the drama, and we naturally became buddies in real life.”

He added: “Our great chemistry also stemmed from the trust we have in each other from the years of working together.”

The Goldfinger is reported to have a budget of HK$350 million (S$59.5 million), making it one of the most expensive films ever made in Hong Kong.

Time will tell if the movie will recoup the cost, but Wong is confident the formidable combination of Leung and Lau will attract moviegoers.

He said: “Everyone knows how good an actor Tony is, be it in Asian films or Western ones. He never fails to deliver something new for the audiences.”

Chong agreed, adding that he was amazed by Leung’s performance each day of the shoot.

“I never knew Tony still has so much to offer even after 40 years of acting. He still manages to bring something fresh to the table each time. When I watch the playbacks, I think to myself, how can someone do that? How does he keep improving his skill?”

Chong said the feedback he received about Leung’s performance in The Goldfinger was that he managed to make his villain likeable.

“Isn’t that contradictory?” Chong said. “Tony was able to draw people into the story... letting them understand his character’s motives and why he became the bad guy. To do this requires great skill on the actor’s part.”

And skill Leung has in spades. He was awarded the prestigious Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival in September. He also made history as the first actor to sweep the top acting honours in Asia: Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China’s Golden Rooster Awards.

The celebrated thespian downplayed the praises, musing that perhaps life experiences and his expectations helped him do his job well.

Describing himself as reserved by nature, it took him a bit of homework to portray the larger-than-life antagonist in The Goldfinger.

Leung said: “He was from my imagination, it wasn’t based on any person. I developed him after we figured out how he would look, after trying the various wigs, suits and sunglasses.

“When we reached a mutual agreement on how he should look like, that’s when I started to develop the character.”

He added: “I would try out various expressions at home in front of the mirror to see what worked. I experimented with expressions that I don’t normally use, and exaggerated my mannerisms and behaviour.”

He also tried to “bring more energy” to the set as he was playing someone over-the-top.

Leung said: “I’m usually afraid to watch my movies as I would nitpick about my performance, but I was satisfied with what I did in The Goldfinger.”