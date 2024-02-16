Zendaya turns heads in robot suit at Dune: Part Two premiere

LONDON – The desert planet of Arrakis came to London’s Leicester Square on Feb 15 as the star-studded Dune: Part Two, the second instalment of the scienc-fiction epic, rolled into town for the movie’s world premiere.

While fans cheered for American-French actor Timothee Chalamet, 28, it was American actress Zendaya who drew the most applause when she stepped onto the sandy red carpet in a racy vintage Thierry Mugler robotic suit.

The metallic bodysuit from the French fashion house’s Fall/Winter 1995 couture collection featured clear panels around her chest, stomach, arms, thighs and buttocks.

The 27-year-old actress later donned a black velvet floor-length gown, paired with vintage jewellery from Bulgari, which she wore to the film’s after-party. She was joined by her boyfriend, English actor and Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

For the follow-up to 2021’s Dune, Canadian director Denis Villeneuve takes audiences back to Arrakis with Chalamet’s lead character Paul Atreides joining forces with Zendaya’s Chani and the Arrakis locals, called the Fremen, to seek revenge against those who killed his father.

Set in a future where noble families rule planetary fiefs, the franchise is based on American author Frank Herbert’s acclaimed 1965 novel of the same name. It tackles politics, religion, the fight for precious resources and the environment.

“The first movie was a bit of homework for the audience that they had to learn about this world. There was a lot of backstory, that’s done. Now, the second one was more cinematic fun for me,” Villeneuve said at the London premiere, which featured a desertscape set-up. “More difficult, but more fun to do.”

With its sweeping landscapes and dark mood, critics lauded the first film as a visual spectacle.

Dune: Part Two sees Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson return as Paul’s mother Jessica and Spanish actor Javier Bardem as Fremen leader Stilgar.

The sequel also features new additions. American actor Austin Butler, who received a best actor Oscar nomination for Elvis (2022), is the villainous Feyd-Rautha, and English actress Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan.

“I stepped into a world that I already was enamoured with,” Pugh, 28, said of joining the franchise.

“It was a dream, I mean to be a part of a cast like this,” Butler, 32, said, adding that playing a villain was “quite fun”.

“I had the opportunity to see Dune, which I thought was a masterpiece. I felt so privileged to be a part of this one.”

Dune: Part Two, whose release was pushed back from late 2023 because of the Hollywood actors strike, begins its global cinema roll-out from Feb 28. It opens in Singapore on Feb 29. – REUTERS