Actress-singer Vivian Hsu says she is fine after cancer surgery

Taiwanese singer-actress Vivian Hsu revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the beginning of 2024 and has since undergone surgery to treat the condition.

The 49-year-old confirmed the news to Taiwan’s news outlet Mirror Media in a report published on Nov 6, after the outlet got wind of her condition from an unnamed source.

The Little Big Women (2020) star told Mirror Media she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at the beginning of the year during a routine health check-up, and she followed up with treatment quickly.

After the news broke, Hsu took to Instagram on Nov 6 to assure her fans that she is feeling well, with a photo of herself smiling.

In a lengthy post, she wrote: “I’m doing well right now. Look at this picture – look how strong the wind is in (Taiwanese city) Hsinchu. Rains and winds in life – like disasters, accidents and unexpected challenges – are inevitable. Even when we’re walking against the wind, even when the ride is bumpy, we have to keep living our lives well with a smile on our faces and leave no regrets.”

Hsu has a nine-year-old son, Dalton, with her ex-husband, Singapore-based businessman Sean Lee. She added: “My child is still young. I will be healthy, so I can accompany him for a long time. Mothers are strong. I won’t be so easily defeated.”

Hsu and Mr Lee announced their divorce in December 2023. She shuttles between Taiwan for work and Singapore, where she lives with her son.

Hsu has always been very health-conscious, with balanced meals and exercise, but unfortunately has “some hereditary issues” and discovered her disease in its early stages, thanks to regular health check-ups.

She encouraged her followers to get checked regularly, as some conditions do not have noticeable symptoms.

“I feel very lucky,” she added.

She shared details about her treatment, which involved surgery, and added that she could not sing for two to three months after the procedure. On the advice of her doctor, she helped her throat heal with massages and other physical therapies.

She said: “After my wound healed, I began taking singing lessons. Since there were some musculature changes within my throat, it took some time and repeated practice for me to find the right vocal placement I needed for every song.”

Since then, Hsu has successfully completed a performance in Macau in April and held a listening party in Taipei in May for her latest album It’s My Turn.

In May, she was part of a charity performance that took place in Tokyo to raise funds for the 2024 Hualien earthquake. And in June, she took the stage as guest performer at Japanese bossa nova singer Lisa Ono’s Kaohsiung concert.

She is also in the midst of promoting her new film, the Taiwanese sports movie Doubles Match. She said: “I’m fine now. I know you all are always there to catch me no matter what happens. Thanks to everyone who has reached out and showed care for me. Let’s all be happy and healthy.”