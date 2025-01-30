Singer Tanya Chua turns 50, says ageing is ‘not that scary’

Singaporean singer-songwriter Tanya Chua celebrated her 50th birthday on the eve of Chinese New Year on Jan 28.

The star, known for songs such as Deep (2003), Amphibian (2005) and Romanticism (2021), posted photos and videos of her birthday celebrations. In one, she can be seen making the gesture for five in front of two birthday cakes.

In another video, Chua’s close friend, Taiwanese pop diva Jolin Tsai, 44, can be seen clapping along and singing the birthday song.

Chua had jokingly suggested in a since-expired Instagram Story that she, Tsai and another mutual friend of theirs form a new girl group called SSS, which imitates the hissing sound of a snake – the zodiac animal of the current year.

The singer also mused about getting older in the caption of her birthday post.

She wrote: “This (formerly) rebellious emo-rocker chick has officially entered the big five today (Jan 28). You can call me a senior now. It’s not bad. There are more wrinkles on my face and I have more white hair, but I like who I am now.

“I’ve evolved from someone firm and rigid to someone who is gentle, from someone who feels inadequate to someone who loves herself. My impatience found a way to slow down its steps.”

She added that ageing is “not that scary”.

Rattling off her interests, she wrote: “Baking, cooking, gardening, gymnastics, calligraphy (a recent hobby), there seems to be more potential within me waiting to be discovered.”

The acclaimed singer has a record four Best Female Mandarin Singer wins from Taiwan’s prestigious Golden Melody Awards. And she wished for more good music going forward.

The bachelorette wrote: “Thanks for the love and good wishes from everyone. I hope the universe continues to use me as a conduit, to heal with the help of music.”