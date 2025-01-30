Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling, Aileen Tan visit Jin Yinji on first day of CNY

Local actresses (from left) Pan Lingling, Zoe Tay, Jin Yinji and Aileen Tan gathered at Jin's place on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Singaporean celebrities have been out and about over Chinese New Year to bai nian, visiting family and friends during the festive period.

Local actresses Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling and Aileen Tan went to veteran actress Jin Yinji’s residence on Jan 29, the first day of Chinese New Year.

Pan, 54, posted several photos of the gathering. In one, the four women are seen in shades of red and yellow, considered auspicious colours in Chinese custom.

While the 77-year-old Jin is of South Korean descent, both Koreans and Chinese celebrate their traditional new year, known as seollal in Korean, on the same day.

Another picture showed Jin with the feast she laid out for her guests, which included Korean food like kimchi and japchae.

Pan also posted a snap of herself with her husband, former actor Huang Shinan, with three of former actress Ivy Lee’s children: Mikki, 27, and twins Nik and Dash, who turned 20 recently. Lee, now based in the United Kingdom with her Hong Kong-born producer husband, and her youngest child, 15-year-old daughter Leah, were not seen in the pictures.

Pan wrote in the caption that Jin’s was the first stop on her visiting schedule of the first day of Chinese New Year and added: “Our favourite, a table filled with delicious food, a festive atmosphere and loved ones all gathered together.”

Tay, 57, also posted about the gathering on Instagram Stories and said she had dumplings at Jin’s place for good luck. Dumplings, which are shaped like ancient Chinese silver and gold ingots, symbolise wealth.

Tan, 58, wished for Jin’s good health in her post about the visit, and included a picture of herself, Tay and Jin standing in front of what looked like a Christmas tree decorated with red packets.

Jin’s residence seemed to be a hot spot for Singaporean stars.

In pictures posted by content creator Reshel Chan, also known as TaiTaiGram, local celebrity couple Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen, both 63, and their actress daughter Chen Yixin, 24, were also seen visiting Jin on the first day of Chinese New Year.

The Chens were recently in London to cheer on former actor Chen Xi, 33, son of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen. He just graduated from the master’s degree programme in arts and cultural management at King’s College London.