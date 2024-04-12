Aespa's Winter to take a break after lung surgery

Winter of K-pop group Aespa is taking a break following a lung surgery, her agency said in a statement on April 12.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-jeong, is the lead dancer of the group, which is scheduled to kick off its second world tour 2024 Aespa Live Tour – Synk: Parallel Line in Seoul at the end of June.

"Winter is recovering from pneumothorax surgery," Yonhap News Agency quoted SM Entertainment as saying in the statement.

"We'll prioritise her health in determining her future schedules."

The surgery was a pre-emptive measure recommended by her doctors.

Aespa is set to release a new album next month.