 Aespa's Winter to take a break after lung surgery, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Aespa's Winter to take a break after lung surgery

Aespa's Winter to take a break after lung surgery
PHOTO: INSTAGRAM
Apr 12, 2024 03:04 pm

Winter of K-pop group Aespa is taking a break following a lung surgery, her agency said in a statement on April 12.

The 23-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-jeong, is the lead dancer of the group, which is scheduled to kick off its second world tour 2024 Aespa Live Tour – Synk: Parallel Line in Seoul at the end of June.

"Winter is recovering from pneumothorax surgery," Yonhap News Agency quoted SM Entertainment as saying in the statement.

"We'll prioritise her health in determining her future schedules."

The surgery was a pre-emptive measure recommended by her doctors.

Aespa is set to release a new album next month.

The members of K-pop girl group Itzy (from left) –Yeji, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna – at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 5, 2024, a day prior to their concert.
Music

Itzy learnt more about one another from their debut solo songs

Related Stories

Former T-ara member Areum regains consciousness

Blackpink’s Lisa teases possible album, Rosalia and Tyla collaborations in birthday video

S'pore teen Joye Cai takes up K-pop trainee contract offer

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

k-pop