K-pop boy band Infinite mark 15th anniversary with S'pore concert

Inspirits, rise up. K-pop boy band Infinite will be holding a concert in Singapore in February 2025 to celebrate their 15th anniversary.

The six-man group will hold a concert in Singapore at The Star Theatre on Feb 7.

This marks their first headlining concert in Singapore in 10 years since they last performed at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre in 2015.

They are known for hit songs like The Chaser (2012), which was named by music magazine Rolling Stone as one of the greatest boy band songs of all time (at No. 55) in 2020 and was also anointed the best K-pop boy band song of the 2010s by music publication Billboard in 2019.

Tickets range from $148 to $268 and will go on sale on Nov 29 at 2pm via Ticketmaster. There will be two rounds of pre-sales. OCBC credit and debit cardholders can access a pre-sale on Nov 27 from 2pm to midnight.

There will also be a pre-sale for those subscribed to concert organiser CK Star Entertainment’s mailing list on Nov 28, from 2pm to midnight. Those interested must subscribe to the mailing list at bit.ly/CKSTARSUB between 11am on Nov 20 and midnight on Nov 26.

Infinite, which debuted in 2010, joins a slew of second-generation K-pop groups which have been reuniting. Hit girl group 2NE1, which debuted in 2009, kicked off their first headlining tour in 10 years in October in Seoul to celebrate their 15th anniversary. They will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in December.

Infinite announced in 2023 that they would set up a new agency, Infinite Company, for group activities. They were founded by Woollim Entertainment, although all the members have since left the agency.

The chief executive of Woollim Entertainment transferred the trademark rights of Infinite to the group’s leader Sungkyu without any conditions or fee as a birthday gift in 2023.

Infinite 15th Anniversary Concert: Limited Edition In Singapore

Where: The Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre, 1 Vista Exchange Green

When: Feb 7, 7.30pm

Admission: Tickets range from $148 to $268 and will go on general sale on Nov 29 at 2pm via Ticketmaster (visit ticketmaster.sg or call 800-321-1678). OCBC credit and debit cardholders can enjoy a pre-sale on Nov 27 from 2pm to midnight. There will also be a pre-sale for those subscribed to concert organiser CK Star Entertainment’s mailing list on Nov 28, from 2pm to midnight.