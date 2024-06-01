Alan Walker returns to S'pore, arms wide open for collab

Alan Walker says his "arms are wide open" to collaborations with Singaporean talent.

Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to electrify Singapore once again with his Walkerworld Asia Tour Pt 1, hitting the Singapore Expo on June 14.

Known for his signature blend of hypnotic melodies and high-energy beats, the 26-year-old hitmaker promises a night of "music, magic, and memories that will last a lifetime.”

Ahead of his arrival, Walker connected with fans on a personal level, sharing his Singaporean phone number on social media and inviting them to WhatsApp him. The response was overwhelming, with over 15,000 messages flooding his inbox in just two hours.

Speaking to TNP, Walker reflected on his journey since Faded catapulted him to global stardom in 2015.

"It's been really cool, really fun," he shared. "The Walker community has grown stronger and stronger, like a huge family all over the world, and my music has evolved over the years. I’ve grown as an artist, as a producer, and as a person.”

When questioned about potential collaborations with Southeast Asian artists, Walker remained tight-lipped but hinted at exciting projects in the works.

"We have a few collaborations in the works, but I can't disclose that for the time being," he teased.

Walker also welcomed the idea of collaborating with Singaporean talent.

"My arms are wide open, and I'm happy to work with anyone, really," he said. "As long as we get the right track and the right music, I'm happy to work with them."

The Walkerworld tour represents a new chapter in Walker’s career. Having already partnered with Fortnite to create a virtual Walkerworld, he shared that he has ambitious plans for expanding the concept.

"The whole idea with Walkerworld is a theme park, so it can continuously open up new rides and new adventures for the fans and followers that are following the journey," he explained.

While remaining tight-lipped on specifics, Walker assured fans that Walkerworld is "just in its very early steps", hinting at ongoing explorations of the Walkerworld experience, both in terms of physical events and musical collaborations.

"We are looking at different ways to expand. We have a couple of different collaborations up in the loop and a lot of things that I'm looking forward to share more about,” he concluded.