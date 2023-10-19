DJ Marcus Chin given 6 columbarium niches for being funeral service ambassador

Marcus Chin (in a 2018 file photo) said he has already sorted out his funeral arrangements.

Seventy-year-old DJ Marcus Chin isn’t afraid to talk about death, or to prep for it.

At an event organised by the Singapore Hospice Council earlier this month, the Love 972 DJ revealed to Lianhe Zaobao that he has already sorted out his funeral arrangements.

"Times have changed, people are no longer afraid to talk about (things like this)," he said.

Marcus, who has a daughter, Elise, 13, with his ex-girlfriend and personal assistant Eileen Cheah, has six columbarium niches in Tampines.

He told Shin Min Daily News previously that the niches were a gift from a funeral service business when he became their ambassador.

He has prepared his own funeral arrangements, he said.

"I was diagnosed with diabetes when I was 50. Now I have to go for two check-ups a year and I listen to the doctor when he asks me to take my medication and control my diet. When you're 70, you need to decide on many things in advance," he said.