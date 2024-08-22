All-girl Indonesian heavy metal band to join F1 line-up

Voice Of Baceprot (left) will play at Downtown Stage in Zone 4 on Sept 20 and Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform at Wharf Stage on Sept 20 and The Padang on Sept 22.

The race weekend in Singapore is heating up as more music acts join the line-up.

American rock band Thirty Seconds To Mars, formed by Oscar-winning Hollywood actor-singer Jared Leto and his older brother Shannon Leto, and all-girl Indonesian heavy metal band Voice Of Baceprot (VOB) have been added to the entertainment roster for the upcoming Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024, which runs from Sept 20 to 22.

Due to popular demand, Australian pop diva Kylie Minogue will also stage a second show. The additional set will be held at the smaller Wharf Stage on Sept 22 in addition to a previously announced concert at the biggest stage The Padang on Sept 21.

Thirty Seconds To Mars will perform at Wharf Stage on Sept 20 and The Padang on Sept 22. The group, formed in 1998 and known for songs like The Kill (2005), have sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and recorded over two billion streams online.

VOB will play at Downtown Stage in Zone 4 on Sept 20. The trailblazing hijab-wearing trio are made up of members Firda Marsya Kurnia, Widi Rahmawati and Euis Siti Aisyah, who are aged 22 to 24.

Founded in 2014 when the members were teenagers, VOB made history in June by becoming the first Indonesian band to play at the famed Glastonbury Festival in Britain. The music video for their 2021 English single – God, Allow Me (Please) To Make Music – has been viewed over five million times on YouTube and the song chalked up more than 1.2 million streams on Spotify.

The Singapore Grand Prix features some of the biggest concerts in Singapore. The 2023 edition saw 65,000 fans pack The Padang to watch acts such as British pop star Robbie Williams and American singer Post Malone.

Previously announced acts in the 2024 roster include American pop-rock band OneRepublic, American rocker Lenny Kravitz, K-pop girl group BabyMonster, American R&B veterans Kool & The Gang, British electronic dance music act Disclosure, Irish pop quartet The Corrs, Australian pop singer Tones And I and British DJ duo Honne.

Three-day general tickets are sold out, but single-day walkabout tickets (starting at $128) are available from singaporegp.sg and authorised ticketing partners. All tickets provide access to the performances in Zone 4, which includes The Padang and Downtown Stage. A Zone 1 ticket is required to access the Wharf Stage.