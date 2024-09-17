Live screening of Singapore Grand Prix at 5 community hubs

Heartbeat@Bedok is one of the five community hubs where the live screenings will be held.

Motorsports fans can catch the Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix live at five community hubs on Sept 21 and 22.

In a statement on Sept 17, the People’s Association (PA) said screenings will take place at Our Tampines Hub, Heartbeat@Bedok, Keat Hong Community Club, Bishan Community Club and Woodlands Galaxy Community Club.

Mr Patrick Tan, chairman of the PA’s Community Sports Council, described the grand prix as a “major event” in Singapore’s sporting calendar.

He added: “Watching it together with family and friends in the neighbourhood is a unique experience, and we can feel a sense of pride when the national anthem is sung, or when the camera pans out to local landmarks that Singaporeans are familiar with.”

The qualifying session for the grand prix is scheduled to take place between 9pm and 10pm on Sept 21, and the race will start at 8pm on Sept 22.

Fans can head to Our Tampines Hub and Heartbeat@Bedok from 6pm on Sept 21 to catch the qualifying session, and all five locations to catch the race from 6pm on Sept 22.

Fringe activities, such as go-karting, mini race tracks, racing arcade games, live performances and prize giveaways, will be held at the screening venues for residents to partake in and soak up the racing atmosphere, said PA.

More information about the screenings can be found on PA’s Facebook and Instagram pages.