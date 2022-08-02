All their songs come back to you in shades of nostalgia at Simon and Garfunkel Story stage show

Folk rock legends Simon and Garkunkel stopped making music together long ago, but you can still sing along to their iconic hits performed live on stage.

Following sold-out worldwide tours, the internationally-acclaimed hit show The Simon and Garfunkel Story is returning to Singapore for two nights only on Aug 5 and 6 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Last staged in Singapore to a sold-out audience in 2017, the show chronicles the amazing journey of the duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

The two are played by musicians and actors Adam Dickenson, 27, and Cameron Potts, 31. Both have won raves for their remarkable resemblances to Simon and Garfunkel respectively.

Alongside a full live band, they will tell the American duo’s story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry (their early stage names) to their global success as one of the best-selling music acts of the ‘60s, and eventual dramatic split in 1970.

If you’re worried that this reimagination might not live up to the hype, Dickenson and Potts would assure you that they are determined to do The Sound of Silence singers justice and bring you a night of melodic nostalgia you will not forget.

Both singers were long time fans of the duo before landing their roles, with Potts falling in love with the Bridge Over Troubled Water album when he discovered it in his father’s record collection as a teenager.

He said: “The show is all about recreating - as accurately as possible - the iconic sound of Simon & Garfunkel. We spent a lot of time in rehearsal focussing on blending our voices together as well as we possibly could.”

On living up to the reputation of these industry trailblazers, Potts added: “There is a pressure to get the sound right, and for most of the show that is the goal, but there are a couple of moments in the show when each of us has a moment to allow ourselves to shine through - for me that’s Bridge Over Troubled Water, when in the third verse I can sing my heart out with full voice.”

He also told TNP that he drew great inspiration from the duo’s famous 1981 reunion concert in Central Park, New York, which will be featured as the grand finale of the upcoming show.

Dickenson added: “I spent three months locked in my bedroom learning the show. My guitar playing skills weren't up to scratch in my audition so I had to prepare very hard. I spent my time finding every single video of Simon and Garkunkel that I could and just watched them on repeat.

“For myself, this is the best way to really learn their mannerisms and how they act together on stage. Luckily, Paul Simon... isn't too theatrical so I get to stand there and enjoy the music every night.”

While The Simon and Garkunfel Story recounts the musical lives of the Grammy-winning duo, it does so without any scripted dialogue, leaving some to consider it more of a tribute concert.

But with so much attention to detail in recreating the music and mannerisms of the original duo, Dickenson believes their performance is much more than that.

He said: “I tend to not like the word tribute... The show is a tribute to their work, but a high quality theatre tribute. I think if we were actually acting as Simon and Garfunkel with a script, it would take so much away from the show.

“Simon and Garfunkel were all about the sound and our producer doesn't want to take anything away from their sound, which is the most important thing. We want the audience to close their eyes and be taken back to the first time they heard a song and to think they are listening to the real thing.”

And though Simon and Garkunkel captivated fans worldwide with the trials and tribulations of their personal friendship, Dickenson and Potts were glad to tell TNP that they get along “perfectly”.

They hope audiences will join them for this very special walk down memory lane and that the night “evokes many happy memories”.

Book it: THE Simon & garfunkel story

Where: Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands

When: Aug 5 and 6, 8pm

Admission: $75 to 165 via Sistic or call 6688-8826

Discount: $90 (excluding ticket charge) for A Reserve tickets, from now till show ends or ticket availability via SPH Promo

Win a pair of tickets to THE Simon & garfunkel story!

Check out our Facebook post below for more details.

Our judges' decision is final. We will not enter into any correspondence over the awarding of the prizes.

Please note that the concert is a vaccinated-only event. Patrons are required to show valid proof of vaccination as a condition of entry into the venue. Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be denied entry. For full admission rules and safe management measures, visit the event listing on Sistic.