Croc sighted near Yishun Dam – stay calm and back away if you see one

The crocodile was spotted swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam.

Members of the public are advised to stay calm and back away if they encounter a crocodile, after one such reptile was spotted near Yishun Dam.

In response to a query from The Straits Times, National Parks Board (NParks) group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said NParks was alerted to the crocodile sighting on Jan 6.

A video posted on Instagram by @sgfollowsall on Jan 6 shows a crocodile swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam. People can be seen walking by and sitting near the waterway.

Mr How said the animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, also known as crocodylus porosus, which is known to be found in the Straits of Johor.

The species is usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes. They feed mostly on fish but may also eat mammals, birds, and carrion or the carcass of dead animals.

“We are monitoring the sighting and have placed advisory signs around the area to warn public to stay away from the water’s edge.

“We have also shared advisories with kayaking operators and stakeholders to stay clear of the waters,” said Mr How.

He added that members of the public should not approach, provoke or feed the crocodiles.

A similar sighting had occured in July 2024, when an estuarine crocodile was also spotted swimming near Yishun Dam.

Any encounters with the reptiles can be reported to NParks at 1800-476-1600.