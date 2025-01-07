Jan 8 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Moments In Time (Ellis Wong) in his first victory on March 13. After impressing in his last race, he can go one better.

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Cervin delivered his first win two starts ago. But he was unlucky last start when he drew barrier 14, raced wide without cover from the 900m, and still attacked the line to miss by just a neck. A move to barrier 1 places him well to regain winning form.

10 Podium, a winner three starts ago, has endured tough wide draws in recent outings but yet has performed admirably, including a strong late run into fourth last time.

6 Gold Tack ran last in his Class 5 debut but was badly held up in the straight and eased down late. With a clearer passage, he can improve.

2 Ivictoriam ran his best race on the downgrade last start, finishing third, and appears to have found his level in Class 5.

Race 2 (1,200m)

12 Fortune Whiskey has turned his form around since joining David Eustace’s stable, overcoming wide draws in his last two starts to finish strongly. Drawing barrier 2, he has a better chance.

4 Golden Rise is edging closer to another win after narrowly missing last start. With blinkers applied for the first time, he looks well-placed to strike.

2 Street Conqueror impressed with a first-up win two starts ago and ran on well from a wide draw when eighth second-up. Back to barrier 1, he should rebound.

11 Affirm has been a runner-up in his last two starts and will adopt his customary front-running role.

Race 3 (1,650m)

4 The Azure is in sparkling form and aims for a hat-trick of wins. The one to beat.

6 Foremost Teddy had genuine excuses last start as the beaten favourite, racing wide without cover throughout. Moving into barrier 2 provides every opportunity to bounce back.

9 Ninja Derby is searching for his first victory in this class but has been racing consistently this season. His last-start fifth as the beaten favourite was better than it appeared.

2 Mighty Commander has been sliding down the ratings but has shown improvement since dropping into Class 4, and the step-up in distance is expected to enhance his chances.

Race 4 (1,200m)

1 Beauty Light won convincingly second-up and appears poised to repeat the feat as he continues his upward trajectory.

11 Draco resumes first-up under trainer Ricky Yiu after moving from Francis Lui’s yard. He has shown promise in trials and could improve with a gear adjustment.

4 Sight Happy faces a tricky task from barrier 11 but finally broke through for his maiden win in style last start.

9 Circus Reel has been finishing well over 1,000m and should benefit from stepping up to 1,200m, with barrier 1 giving him an ideal chance.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Spirit Of Peace caught the eye on debut, finishing a promising fifth, beaten by just a length. He should improve significantly second-up.

2 Circuit Duffy was forced to work early from barrier 9 last start, racing handy in second before fading late to finish eighth, beaten a little over three lengths. A course-and-distance winner two starts ago, he remains lightly raced and moves into barrier 1, which should ensure a more economical trip.

3 One For All is much better suited at this course and distance. He will likely take up the running and make his own luck on the pace from barrier 3.

4 Happy Park brings strong Sha Tin form to this contest and has demonstrated tactical versatility. With a good amount of speed anticipated, his adaptability could prove decisive.

Race 6 (1,650m)

11 Amazing Award was an eye-catching fast-finishing sixth last start despite being severely checked at the start. His form has improved since joining Eustace’s stable this season, suggesting a win is imminent.

10 Firefoot has shown marked improvement this season, and a strong trial win since his last start has him in good order.

4 Smart City had excuses last time from a wide gate, but his prior effort signalled a win in this grade is within reach.

1 Harmony Galaxy overcame barrier 12 last start to produce a big run into third. He could map closer in running, as he has shown previously.

Race 7 (1,800m)

THE JANUARY CUP (G3)

6 Moments In Time has endured tough barrier draws in four starts this season but moves into a mid-draw. He caught the eye with a strong late run into second at this course and distance last time, and he is ready to bounce back for a win.

1 Happy Together faces a hefty weight increase compared to his win in this race in 2024, but his form is excellent, including a close fifth in the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile last start. Returning to Happy Valley, where he boasts two wins and a second from three runs, he is a major player.

10 Flamingo Trillion is a course-and-distance specialist with three wins from five starts. He benefits from a lightweight and cannot be overlooked.

7 Helene Feeling will thrive off a genuine tempo and his second to Karma two starts ago was encouraging.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Spicy Gold returns to the races following a luckless fifth-place effort in an International Jockeys’ Championship race last month. He was severely held up inside the final 300m and never had a clear shot, finishing 4¼ lengths behind Aurora Lady, which is strong form. Drawn ideally, he can atone.

3 A Americ Te Specso can be slow out of the gates but is well-suited stepping up to 1,200m second-up after closing strongly for fourth over 1,000m on his return.

4 Eternal Fortune has been knocking on the door for his first Hong Kong win, having placed in three of his four starts, all over 1,000m. The step up to 1,200m now looks like the perfect fit.

1 Kyrus Dragon is another with solid form, and while his ninth-place finish last time may appear modest, he was held up inside the final 100m and had more to offer.

Race 9 (1,800m)

10 Toy Soltero looks poised to secure his first Hong Kong win, returning to a course and distance where he finished a promising third two starts ago.

1 Noble Pursuit has a strong first-up record, having won two of his four career victories fresh.

4 Californiatotality impressed last start, claiming his second win from four starts this season at his first attempt over this distance.

6 Super Unicorn has shown ability. Despite being beaten as favourite in his last three outings (including one on protest), the step up in trip should suit him well.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club