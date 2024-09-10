Andy Lau almost falls through trapdoor at Shenzhen concert

Superstar Andy Lau did not notice that a trapdoor had not closed and almost stepped into it.

Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau gave his fans another scare after he fell during his concert on Sept 9.

Lau, who turns 63 on Sept 27, is in China for his Today... Is The Day concert tour. He performed in Shenzhen city from Sept 6 to 9.

The incident on Sept 9 was captured from different angles by fans, with the videos going viral on Chinese social media platforms such as Weibo and Xiaohongshu.

At one point, Lau was interacting with fans onstage and singing his classic song, It’s Not A Sin For Men To Cry (2000).

He did not notice that a trapdoor had not closed and almost stepped into it.

The singer-actor fell onstage near the trapdoor and lay there for a few seconds before getting up slowly. He told his fans he was fine and continued with his performance with a bandaged left thumb.

Later that day, he posted a photo of himself doing the “I love you” hand sign, writing: “Thank you, everyone. See you at the next stop.”

The Heavenly King will next perform in Macau from Oct 3 to 6 before coming to Singapore. He will perform for four nights at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Oct 10 to 13.

Lau, who recently made a guest appearance in the crime thriller Crisis Negotiators (2024), has had other near misses during his tour.

During the Shanghai leg in July, he was sliding on his knees onstage. He managed to stop himself in time and avoided falling over a 4m-tall platform.