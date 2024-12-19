Sora Ma says baby son looking more and more like her late husband

Malaysian actress Sora Ma says she looks at her son Skye whenever she misses her husband, who died before the baby was born in August.

Malaysian actress Sora Ma has given an update after revealing that her husband died six months ago, prior to the birth of their first child, a boy named Skye, in August.

In a video posted on her social media accounts on Dec 15, the 40-year-old Singapore-based actress said: “Skye is four months old now, he’s growing up so fast. He’s healthy, and he looks more and more like his dad every day. Whenever I miss my husband, I look at my baby.”

Ma said in a post on Dec 11 that her husband, who was in his late 40s, died six months ago. She did not state his cause of death, but said it was sudden and unexpected. She had married her husband, a Singaporean businessman, in 2021 after dating for eight years.

Ma, who conceived Skye via in-vitro fertilisation, went through confinement as a widow after giving birth in August.

In the video, which is mostly made up of clips of her and Skye, Ma said she has been recovering well. She added that she suffered some hair and muscle loss due to the pregnancy, but has been slowly rebuilding her strength.

The star was in series such as This Land Is Mine (2021) and Crouching Tiger Hidden Ghost (2021). She said she was touched by the warm comments from many of her friends and fans after she opened up about her husband’s death.

“Life is a journey of learning. There’s bitter and sweet, but it all helps us to grow. Perhaps there’s more to learn in this leg of my journey, but I’m so thankful for everyone’s company that has helped me to believe in love. Love is how I choose to embrace every day.”