Jimmy O. Yang looks less Jimmy O. Yang than two strangers

It looks like there are Asians out there who look more like Jimmy O. Yang than the man himself, said the Hong Kong-born American actor and stand-up comedian.

“Pulled up to my own lookalike contest, came in third,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media, posting three photos of the event held in Los Angeles on Dec 15.

Yang, who was not wearing spectacles, was seen in the first picture with five male and female contestants and in the second picture with two of the male participants.

The actor-comedian, who starred in the satirical comedy series Interior Chinatown (2024), posted a video of the lookalike contest on Dec 16.

“I look the least like me from this picture,” Yang said in the video, holding up a pamphlet advertising the event.

With the camera panning to one of the competitors beside him, Yang said: “Look at this guy. This is more me than me.”

The imitator, who bears more than a passing resemblance to the Love Hard (2021) star, recounted how he had been mistaken for Yang in the past.

“They’d be like, ‘Oh my god, is that you? I love your special’,” he said. “I’d be like, ‘I’m not, I’m not.’ They’d be like, ‘Please, please’.”

“You should’ve just went (sic) for it,” Yang said. “You be, like, ‘Yeah, I am.’”

It was not disclosed who won the US$50 (S$67) cash prize, but several netizens said the man who was mistaken for being Yang should be the winner.

This event comes on the heels of the viral sensation that was the Timothee Chalamet lookalike contest held in New York in October. The American-French actor showed up unannounced at the event and posed for some photographs with the contestants.