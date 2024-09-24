 Blackpink star Lisa to meet fans in Singapore on Nov 11 , Latest Music News - The New Paper
Music

Blackpink star Lisa to meet fans in Singapore on Nov 11

Lisa’s artiste management company Lloud announced on Sept 24 that she is holding five fan meets in Asia in November. PHOTO: REUTERS
Lim Ruey Yan for The Straits Times
Sep 24, 2024 05:50 pm

Fans of Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink can enjoy her companionship on Singles’ Day in Singapore.

The 27-year-old star’s artiste management company Lloud announced on social media on Sept 24 that she is holding five fan meets in Asia in November.

The Thai rapper will kick off the tour in Singapore on Nov 11 before heading to Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong. No other details were available in the post.

She was previously in town in March, when she attended the concerts of K-pop boy band Shinee and American pop star Taylor Swift. 

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, debuted with Blackpink – which also consist of Jisoo, Jennie and Rose – in 2016.

The quartet renewed an exclusive contract with South Korea’s YG Entertainment for group activities in December 2023, but did not renew the individual contracts for their solo activities.

Earlier in September, Lisa clinched the Best K-pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards for her song Rockstar, which was released on June 28. The singer, who won in the same category in 2022 for her debut solo single Lalisa (2021), also performed Rockstar and her new track, New Woman, at the awards ceremony.

