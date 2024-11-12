Blackpink’s Lisa shared her love of Singapore food

Thai rapper-singer Lisa performing New Woman during her fan meet at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 11.

Lisa Fan Meetup In Asia 2024 – Singapore

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Nov 11

The first member of K-pop girl group Blackpink to hold a solo fan meet in Singapore, Lisa sparkled with her electric performances and charming personality at the sold-out event.

The Thai rapper-singer had performed here as part of the superstar quartet during two concerts at the National Stadium in 2023.

Dressed in a bejewelled black outfit which showed her taut midriff, she opened with her debut single Lalisa (2021), flanked by 12 backup dancers and accompanied by bursts of pyrotechnics.

It was a stunning curtain-raiser befitting of a star who has captured the public imagination. She clinched a Guinness World Record in 2023 for being the most followed K-pop star on Instagram, and recently opened the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York in October.

During the 105-minute fan meet, she performed five numbers, including the empowering pop-electronica track New Woman and her latest single Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

Many Blinks and Lilies, which refer to fans of Blackpink and Lisa respectively, attended the show. Here are three highlights.

1. Lisa’s love of Singapore food

During a segment titled Welcome Lisa, the star tried local dishes such as kaya toast and half-boiled egg with soya sauce.

After tasting a piece of toast dipped in egg, she said: “It is sweet and salty. It is really good.” She also waxed lyrical about the Hainanese chicken rice she was served.

But her strongest commendations were for dishes which were not offered to her. She said she loves ice kacang, which she described as “a pink soup”.

Also on her must-try list is black pepper crab. She recalled that her father once took her to a night market in Singapore, where she tried the dish, but she did not have the chance to eat it this time.

2. Stories behind memorable snaps

In a segment called Gallery 0327 after her birthday on March 27, Lisa shared some anecdotes about photos she has uploaded on social media.

For example, the 27-year-old made headlines when she attended one of American superstar Taylor Swift’s concerts at the National Stadium in March.

During her fan meet, Lisa said she did not take along any friendship bracelets, and did not expect that the item would be widely exchanged among Swift’s fans here. She added: “I just (ended up) collecting the bracelets, and left with more than 10”.

Another story she told was of her dining in a restaurant with her mother and manager, and noticing one of the other patrons was wearing a top with an image of her face. But the fan was unaware of her presence.

She said: “I felt it was so sweet, but did not know what to do. Should I go say hi to him? But it was going to be so weird.” So they ended up taking a photo with the fan in the background without disturbing him.

3. Generous with fans

Lisa invited five fans onstage for their winning interpretations of the night’s dress code, which was “star”.

A male fan was dressed in a top and trousers covered in shining stars, while another’s outfit was a giant star costume. The latter took home the grand prize of a Polaroid photo with Lisa, while the other four fans each bagged an autographed CD.

Lisa told the crowd towards the end of the night: “I just want to say thank you for always supporting me. I wouldn’t be here without you guys. I love you.”