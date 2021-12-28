BTS' Jungkook and actress Lee Yu-bi deny dating rumours

A YouTuber, who frequently posts about South Korean stars, said Lee Yu-bi (right) was a fan of Jungkook.

SEOUL - Jungkook of boy band BTS and K-drama actress Lee Yu-bi are not dating, according to statements from both their management agencies.

Rumours first surfaced in a recent YouTube video that claimed the two were a couple. The YouTuber, who frequently posts about South Korean stars, said that Lee, 31, was a fan of Jungkook, 24, and that her younger sister had followed his older brother.

The video also pointed out that the two stars had worn matching clothes and bracelets, and that Jungkook fit Lee's description of her ideal lover, which is a "manly man with pretty eyes", according to a report in entertainment news portal Soompi.

On Monday (Dec 27), Lee's agency Y-Bloom Entertainment said in a statement which was carried by a number of media outlets: "The dating rumours between Lee Yu-bi and Jungkook do not make sense. They have never even met each other and do not know each other."

It added that the Joseon Exorcist (2021) actress knew another BTS member, Suga, 28, but it was unclear if they were still in contact.

An anonymous insider who spoke to entertainment site Allkpop said: "When I asked her about the dating rumours, she just laughed. She was laughing because it was so obviously false."

BTS' label Big Hit Music has also denied the rumour and warned of legal action against those who spread false information.

In October, the YouTuber in question had posted fake dating rumours about BTS' V, 25, and the daughter of the president of tourism conglomerate Paradise Group. They turned out to be just acquaintances.