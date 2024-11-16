Nov 17 South Africa (Greyville) form guide

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) CAPTAINSHIP has the widest draw but is lightly raced and made good improvement with first-time blinkers.

(6) TOP GUN has run his two best races on this course and was not disgraced from the widest draw last time.

(3) PAVED WITH GOLD caught the eye on debut when running on late. He should come on with the experience.

(2) WHEREVERILAYMYHAT goes well on this course. He looks to have a strong money chance.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(8) GOT THE FEVER was beaten less than a length when taking on males last time. Can do better against her own sex.

(6) NAUTICAL LANDING has been knocking at the door for some time now. Boasts Poly form and stays the trip well.

(5) GRAND OCCASION seems better than her last run over much further and can do better over this shorter trip.

(3) ZALTA STAR goes this trip for the first time and has shown some promise.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(6) TYRCONNELL has run two smart races over course and distance and was touched off last run. He can make amends in what is a competitive handicap.

(1) BUGALUGS is a lightly raced four-year-old and is improving slowly. This trip should suit and he has the best of the draw.

(2) I SALUTE YOU fared well first run in handicap company. The in-form Gavin Lerena rides.

(4) LUCKY DOLLAR is back on his favoured surface and goes well this trip.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(8) JAZZ FESTIVAL is in a good space of late and was not disgraced in third last time.

(2) KIMBAL O’HARA and (3) PONGOLA have not been far back at recent outings. Not much between the trio.

(7) SHOTGUN WILLIE ran well below best behind Jazz Festival last time. On previous form, he deserves another chance.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(10) HOT STRIKE has been consistent lately and is now 2kg better off with (3) GIVERS GRACE, who won easily last time.

(7) ENGLISH PRIMROSE has been runner-up at her last three, but her recent form has been on Poly.

(13) ROY’S ROCKER was beaten less than two lengths by Givers Grace. The light weight helps.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(1) BEVIES DELIGHT made an excellent comeback when going down less than a length to No Filter. If she can repeat that effort she could prove difficult to beat.

(7) CAPTAIN’S CHRISTY was staying on well over course and distance last time. This is tougher, but she does look capable.

(6) SHIPHOLIA is quick but she does seem suspect over 1,200m. Strong chance if pace suits her.

(8) GET IN THE Q has come down a little in the handicap and although taking on stronger, has the benefit of a handy weight.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(8) FORT J’ADORE is over her preferred trip and should put in another good shift.

(5) MISS PAGET has been confined to the Poly of late but is over her best trip. Some rain helps.

(3) COPACABANA improved nicely second run after a break. She is lightly raced and showed promise early in her career.

(7) REGENERATION won well on debut and could be anything, so best watch the betting.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(12) IMPOSING has drawn wide but has been close-up in two starts since a break. He has a light weight, and is over his best trip.

(8) NEITHERHERENORTHER is chasing a third straight win, but a nine-point penalty is a concern.

(9) MR MASTER STARTER has been costly to follow but has been running on late over shorter.

(1) PHUTULICIOUS is seldom far back, and although up in class, he was beaten less than a length over a sprint last time. He should be competitive over his preferred trip and with a handy barrier.