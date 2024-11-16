Nov 17 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Romantic Warrior winning the Group 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) in Tokyo on June 2. James McDonald was up and will reunite with the Hong Kong champion to contest the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) at Sha Tin on Nov 17.

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Flying Double debuted with a promising fourth-place finish. However, he bounded out of the gates and encountered traffic at the top of the stretch, peaking on his run inside the 100m. Natural improvement is expected, and he looks ready to win second-up.

1 Blazing Wind has been knocking on the door with two seconds. This marks James McDonald’s first ride in his short-term stint – one that could well be a winning start.

7 Lucky Impact was favoured last time but had veterinary excuses with blood in the trachea. He resumes off two fair trials and could show more.

10 Sky Vino has been trialling nicely leading up to his debut and could surprise.

Race 2 (1,400m)

2 Ballistic Win has been knocking on the door for another win in three starts this season, and his recent third-place finish behind Master Mastermind reads as solid form for this race. McDonald in the plate enhances his chances.

1 Oriental Smoke drops back into Class 4, where he boasts a strong record. Last time, he faded into eighth after setting a sharp early pace against tougher company. He may roll forward again but will need to navigate from barrier 10.

10 Win Speed secured his maiden victory last start and has trialled well since. He has more to come.

5 My Flying Angel will wear blinkers for the first time in Hong Kong, and was successful wearing them prior to his import. He won a trial nicely in the gear leading up to this race. Improvement in store.

Race 3 (1,200m)

7 Island Breezes looks set for a strong debut from the Pierre Ng stable, with Karis Teetan aboard after guiding him through all his trials; a winning debut appears well within reach.

1 Super Legends brings experience and decent form, having scored a win two starts back and run second last time.

3 Colourful Winner put in a game effort from gate 11 last start, narrowly beaten into fourth by Patch Of Time, who scored again last week. He will need to overcome barrier 11 once more.

11 Bienvenue has been steadily improving with each start, finishing within three lengths on both outings and looking primed to take another step forward here.

Race 4 (1,400m)

5 Markwin was unlucky when runner-up on debut and, last start, found himself too far back in an on-pace dominated race. However, his closing third had plenty of merit, and he is ready to win.

6 View Of The World has drawn barrier 11 in all four starts so far. While he won from there two starts ago, it was not his day last time, though he still ran a solid fourth. With barrier 3 here, connections will be hopeful of a change in luck.

3 Owners’ Praise typically gets back in the run, but Zac Purton could potentially make use of barrier 4 to improve his chances.

7 Amazing Run has been unlucky with wide gates but continues to perform well. With barrier 8, his chances look stronger.

Race 5 (1,000m)

8 Midori Glory makes an intriguing appearance as he moves to Ng’s stable after four starts under Ricky Yiu. He trialled nicely in blinkers and has drawn well for the straight course.

5 Stellar Express was the favourite when finishing second to Magic Control two starts ago. Last start, he raced wide over 1,200m, so it is a run to overlook.

7 Fast Network has trialled well since his respectable third-place finish on his first Class 3 test in early October.

6 Candlelight Dinner was overextended on the lead over 1,200m in his local debut. He should be fitter second-up, and the drop in trip is in his favour.

Race 6 (2,000m)

7 Eighteen Carat can score third-up after a solid last-start second and a good trial in between runs.

6 Bravehearts has found his form since joining Mark Newnham, as evidenced by a big win last start.

10 Family Jewel steps up to Class 3 after two wins over a mile in Class 4. This is his first go at 2,000m, but it should suit him.

9 Californiatotality is in a similar position, stepping up in class and tackling 2,000m for the first time, but his current winning form suggests he can handle it.

Race 7 (1,200m) THE BOCHK PRIVATE BANKING JOCKEY CLUB SPRINT (G2)

4 Ka Ying Rising has swiftly established himself as one of the top sprinters on the global stage after two sensational wins this preparation. The set weights race conditions favour him as the highest-rated runner in the field, but he enjoys a 5lb pull over three of his rivals, as he is yet to secure a Group 1.

1 California Spangle resumed with a solid third behind Ka Ying Rising. Should strip fitter.

9 Helios Express resumed with an eye-catching run into second behind Ka Ying Rising, and trainer John Size has noted that he will stick to sprint distances for now.

2 Victor The Winner, a first-up specialist, should secure a sweet run from barrier 1. Though a win would come as a shock, he may sneak in for a place depending on how the pace eventuates.

Race 8 (1,600m) THE BOCHK PRIVATE WEALTH JOCKEY CLUB MILE (G2)

2 Beauty Eternal needed the run first-up, leading until the 150m before fading late into sixth. Should have improved significantly.

5 Galaxy Patch, one of Hong Kong’s most exciting horses on the rise, targets his fourth consecutive win and benefits from the set weight conditions. He has done everything right this season to justify early Hong Kong Mile favouritism.

1 Voyage Bubble was a solid second to Galaxy Patch first-up after a wide run and will test him again, especially with McDonald back in the saddle.

7 Red Lion can spring an upset. His recent trial was promising, and with barrier 1, Hugh Bowman should secure a cosy run.

Race 9 (2,000m) THE BOCHK JOCKEY CLUB CUP (G2)

1 Romantic Warrior returns to action following his Yasuda Kinen success in Japan back in early June. He has looked sensational in his trials, and it is hard to pinpoint a credible threat in this field.

8 Ensued was impressive in his G3 Sa Sa Ladies’ Purse win last start. He is on an upward trajectory.

6 Sword Point set a quick pace on his last outing but only weakened late; he should be more competitive with a steadier ride.

7 Ka Ying Generation disappointed first-up on the all-weather but is more suited to turf and the 2,000m distance, which should play to his strengths.

Race 10 (1,400m)

6 Master Mastermind is a progressive type stepping up to Class 3 for the first time, but he looks capable of handling the challenge as he targets a hat-trick.

4 King Miles lost his chance last start with a poor break but closed off strongly and had excuses first-up when caught wide. He is more than capable of a strong rebound.

14 Magnificent Nine is back quickly after being badly held up late when fourth to Savvy Brilliant last week, and he will be looking to make amends.

10 Fantastic Fun kicks off his campaign here and has been trialling very well ahead of his return. He should progress well this preparation.

Race 11 (1,200m)

1 Packing Power aims to extend his winning streak to four, bringing top-notch form from his last start. He remains the one to beat.

7 Super Infinity, on a quick seven-day turnaround, remains a strong contender after narrowly missing out in his last two starts, both excellent form lines against Packing Hermod and Savvy Brilliant.

5 Divano returns to Sha Tin after a solid third at Happy Valley, and with McDonald aboard from barrier 2, he is well-positioned to capitalise.

9 Patch Of Cosmo chases a hat-trick after two wins in age-restricted Class 4 races. Though this is a tougher test, it offers a chance to gauge his progress.

