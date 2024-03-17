BTS’ V tops charts with latest single despite being in national service

V swept the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries with his new solo single FRI(END)S, less than a day after its release.

BTS member V may be busy serving his mandatory military duties, but the 28-year-old is still lighting up the music charts like a dynamite.

The superstar, whose real name is Kim Tae-hyung, swept the iTunes Top Song charts in 87 countries with his new solo single FRI(END)S, less than a day after its release, South Korean and American media reported.

The English single, which is about love and friendship, also topped the Worldwide iTunes Song and European iTunes Song charts, Yonhap reported.

The song’s music video has racked up almost eight million views since its release on March 15.

According to Forbes, four of V’s tracks currently sit in the Top 10 hits on iTunes in the US. FRI(END)S sits at No. 2 on the chart, just behind American rapper Cardi B’s hit Enough (Miami).

V’s last solo project was his album Layover, released in September 2023.

Layover claimed the top spot on iTunes’ Top 100 Albums charts in 65 countries, while its lead single Slow Dancing secured the No. 1 spot on iTunes’ Top 100 Songs charts in 75 countries.

The album sold more than 1.67 million copies on its release on Sept 8, 2023, setting the highest first-day sales record by any K-pop soloist in history.

V described Layover as an album that encapsulates his authentic self and a personal reflection on his past, present and future journey as a musician.