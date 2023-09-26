Case of he-said-she-said after court hearing between Wang Leehom and ex-wife

Wang Leehom and ex-wife Lee Jinglei have been in an on-off war of words since news of their split broke in December 2021.

TAIPEI – Mandopop star Wang Leehom and his former wife Lee Jinglei arrived at family court for a mediation session on Monday morning, but it was apparent from media statements after the session that they have yet to patch things up.

They were seen arriving separately with their respective legal teams at the Taipei family court, with both sides declining to speak to the waiting media.

The session in Taiwan, which lasted for about two hours, came after a New York court approved their divorce application in July.

The former couple have been in an on-off war of words since news of their split broke in December 2021, with Ms Lee, 37, accusing the Taiwanese-American singer of multiple infidelities in a bombshell expose. They have three children aged five to nine.

However, it was another case of he-said-she-said after the court hearing on Monday.

Wang, 47, issued a statement through his lawyer, claiming he was the one who had initiated the procedure for enforcement of the divorce agreement.

“Unfortunately, most of the contents of the court decision have not been fulfilled,” said the statement. “Therefore, we hope to realise the contents through legal procedures, so we can meet the most important people in our lives.”

Wang, who quit show business temporarily after the scandal broke, was likely referring to his three children.

At his Las Vegas comeback concert in January, he released a new song, See You Soon, dedicated to his children, but Ms Lee accused him on social media of making use of them. The official music video of the song was released last week.

Ms Lee also issued a statement through her lawyer on Monday afternoon after Wang’s statement.

“Details of family cases should not be disclosed to the public and this point was specifically reminded by the judge earlier,” said the statement. “We deeply regret that Mr Wang once again violated the principles of family matters for his personal gains.”

The statement claimed the pair have attended several court sessions in nearly two years as Wang has kept appealing, but she has never witnessed such a big media presence like the one outside the court on Monday.

Several words in Ms Lee’s media statements, believed to be referring to his children, were redacted in media reports by Taiwan’s Next Apple News, while they were replaced by “family” in Mirror Media. Other media reports omitted those parts totally.

“We deeply regret that Mr Wang has specially invited the various entertainment reporters to be present and use (redacted) to play up the issue,” said the statement. “All matters related to (redacted) should not be used to entertain the public or as a tool to promote one’s works.”

The statement claimed the singer had been seeing his children regularly and as recently as the day before.

It added: “I hope that Mr Wang can place the mental health of (redacted) as a priority, handle family affairs sincerely and promote his works through the appropriate channels.”