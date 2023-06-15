Cha Eun-woo’s fans wait from 3am to catch glimpse of K-idol in Singapore

South Korean star Cha Eun-woo was swarmed when he arrived at 11am at the Dior Beauty store at basement two.

SINGAPORE – Fans of South Korean star Cha Eun-woo waited from as early as 3am to catch a glimpse of him at Ion Orchard on Wednesday.

In town to launch the La Collection Privee Dioriviera Fragrance as Parfums Christian Dior’s global ambassador, the K-idol was swarmed when he arrived at 11am at the Dior Beauty store at basement two of the mall.

Security guards were stationed to control the hundreds of mostly female fans, who jostled to see him.

A number of TikTok clips of the event, as well as one held later that evening at the Dioriviera Tanjong Beach Club pop-up, were shared on the platform.

Cha, 26, also posted a series of photos on Instagram from the event, as well as from the day before, when he arrived.

He touched down on Tuesday and went to Resorts World Sentosa’s Bunnyverse exhibition, where he posed for photos with some of the 80 rabbits on show.

The popular member of boy band Astro, who transitioned from singer to sought-after K-drama actor, is known as a “face genius” for his perfectly symmetrical features and good looks.

After his breakout role in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018), he appeared in hit K-dramas such as True Beauty (2020) and Island (2022). He is set to star in a thriller, Wonderful World, as a medical school dropout.