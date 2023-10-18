Chinese pianist Liu Shikun, 84, welcomes second child with 47-year-old wife

Chinese pianist Liu Shikun and wife Samantha Sun, seen with daughter Beibei (left), welcomed a baby boy (right).

HONG KONG – Chinese piano maestro Liu Shikun, 84, has beaten American actor Al Pacino when it comes to being the oldest celebrity to become a father again.

The Hollywood veteran was 83 when his son was born in June 2023.

Liu’s wife Samantha Sun, 47, posted the news on her social media platform on Tuesday along with photographs of their second child, a boy. “Welcome Tim Tim Lau, weighing 3.3kg, to the beautiful world,” she wrote.

Ms Sun is Liu’s third wife and the couple have a three-year-old daughter, Beibei. They met when Ms Sun, then 26, was a student at Liu’s music centre. They wed in 2017.

According to Chinese media reports, apart from grooming his daughter to be a child prodigy, Liu is known to throw lavish parties for her. The celebrated classical musician reportedly employs three nannies to look after Beibei, and private chefs prepare her meals.

In 2020, Liu and Ms Sun opened Pallas Piano Academy in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay, a music school for children, as a present for Beibei.

“Classical music is my daughter’s closest companion too,” Liu said at the school’s anniversary celebration in November 2022. “For myself and my wife, both Beibei and the academy are the treasures of our lives, and they grow and thrive together. We sincerely hope that Beibei can pass on the art of music in the future.”