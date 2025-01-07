Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation to hold Singapore concert in May

K-pop idol Taeyeon's solo tour The Tense will kick off with three nights in Seoul and arrive here at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a two-night gig on May 3 and 4.

South Korean singer Taeyeon, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, has a new concert tour for the new year, which will make a stop in Singapore.

The 35-year-old’s solo tour The Tense will kick off with three nights in Seoul in March and arrive at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for a two-night gig on May 3 and 4. Ticketing details for her Singapore shows have yet to be announced.

The news of the tour was announced by Taeyeon’s agency SM Entertainment via her official X account.

Taeyeon, whose real name is Kim Tae-yeon, last held a solo concert in Singapore in 2023, playing two shows at the same venue.

Other stops on The Tense tour include the Asian cities Taipei, Manila, Jakarta, Macau, Bangkok and Hong Kong.

The star recently released her EP, Letter To Myself (2024), in November.

Taeyeon rose to fame as the leader and main vocalist of Girls’ Generation, a pillar of second-generation K-pop with hits like Genie (2009) and Gee (2009), but has since also found success as a solo artiste.

She has recorded songs such as All About You, part of the soundtrack of the popular fantasy K-drama Hotel Del Luna (2019), as well as the chart-topping Four Seasons (2019) and Invu (2022). She also collaborated with Sam Smith on one of the released versions of the English singer’s ballad I’m Not the Only One (2024).

Aside from music, she is also a cast member of the popular South Korean variety series Amazing Saturday (2020 to present).