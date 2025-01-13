Mayday guitarist waxes lyrical about National Stadium’s roof

Taiwanese rock band Mayday's guitarist Stone thanked the National Stadium's "mighty roof" for keeping him sheltered amid the heavy rain.

The non-stop rain in Singapore in recent days did not dampen the spirits of Taiwanese rock band Mayday.

The quintet held the Singapore leg of the #5525 tour celebrating their 25th anniversary on Jan 11 and 12 at the National Stadium, rocking out with some 40,000 fans each night at the venue.

After the first night, Mayday’s guitarist Stone, 49, took to Instagram on Jan 12 to thank the National Stadium’s “mighty roof” for keeping the members dry.

Stone, who tends to pen poetic English captions to accompany his posts on Instagram, uploaded a black-and-white photo of the National Stadium’s roof. He wrote: “Beneath the rain’s relentless fall, a mighty roof protects us all. Yet warmth remains, a fervent glow – unveil my soul, let all truth show.”

The band’s official Instagram account also posted a message to attendees of their Jan 12 concert after the first night of their show and said: “It’s pouring rain in Singapore, safety first.”

The group’s concert was a star-studded affair. On the first night, Taiwanese boy band Energy showed up as guest performers. They sang their own numbers like Return To The World (2024), which sampled the Mayday song Sun Wu Kong (2004).

On the second night, home-grown Mandopop queen Stefanie Sun sang tracks like Mayday’s Tenderness (2000) and her own Against The Light (2007).