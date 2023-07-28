Coco Lee’s husband refutes rumours of inheritance tussle

Bruce Rockwitz, who is in his mid 60s, had been married for 12 years to Coco Lee.

HONG KONG – Pop diva Coco Lee’s husband, Canadian businessman Bruce Rockowitz, has refuted rumours of an inheritance tussle which have been swirling since her death on July 5.

In a statement in Chinese released on Friday, he said that some recent reports, which were malicious and false, have caused him and his family great distress and hurt.

He added: “After our marriage, Coco and I had always maintained our financial independence. I respect Coco’s arrangements with regard to her personal finances. I have never and will never be involved in any matters regarding the distribution of Coco’s financial assets.”

They were reportedly separated at the time of her death.

Rockwitz, who is in his mid 60s, had been married for 12 years to the Hong Kong-American star, who was 48 when she died. He has two grown daughters from a previous marriage.

In his statement, he also issued a warning to those who spread rumours, saying that he has engaged a lawyer to take action against them.

Earlier this week, Lee’s family released the names of the eight pallbearers at her funeral and Rockowitz was not among them.

The funeral will take place at Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point next Monday and Tuesday, with a public vigil held between 6 and 10pm on the first day.

The service will also be live-streamed from 4pm on Monday.