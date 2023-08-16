David Foster & friends hold mini-concert in the sky; flight attendant shows his vocal chops

A concert in the sky? Passengers on board an Air Asia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore recently experienced just that – featuring performances by musical icons, no less.

Composer David Foster, who held a concert here on Aug 8 along with singers Michael Bolton, Katharine McPhee and Peabo Bryson, delighted passengers when he introduced himself to the cabin mid-flight.

He then introduced his friends, starting with Malaysian songstress Siti Nurhaliza, who sang a brief rendition of her hit song Aku Cinta Padamu over the interphone.

Foster then continued passing the interphone to the others – his wife McPhee, Bolton, and Bryson.

Notable highlights included Bolton’s When A Man Loves A Woman, and Bryson’s A Whole New World.

Their stop in Singapore was part of the David Foster and Friends Asia tour, after shows in Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Foster, 73, who in a decades-long career, penned numerous hits for Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Mariah Carey, and has won 16 Grammys, then thanked AirAsia and the passengers for their support. He also walked the cabin aisle to greet everyone.

That wasn’t the end of the show, though.

One flight attendant, Ariel Fesol, a budding singer himself who has appeared on various talent shows, then decided to serenade the flight with his rendition of Bolton’s How Am I Supposed To Live Without You.

Foster and Bolton appeared to be impressed by Ariel’s attempt and exchanged looks of approval with each other.

As Ariel sang the last note, the artistes and the rest of the passengers gave him due applause and cheers.

Thankfully, there were no crying babies onboard this flight.