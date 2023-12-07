Tony Fernandes flies SQ because AirAsia sold out. Is that the real reason, though?
AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes posted on Instagram a photo of himself standing on an aerobridge leading to a Singapore Airlines plane.
The 59-year-old wrote that he "had to" take Singapore Airlines because all the seats on AirAsia flights were taken. He even tagged the Singapore carrier in his post.
A netizen lauded his move, commenting that it was "so refreshing to see the CEO of a private airline respect his customer bookings and not find a 'corporate' method to shuffle some passengers around".
But there were also netizens who jested that it must had felt like an upgrade for Mr Fernandes, who also shared a photo taken from his economy seat.
Some netizens took the opportunity to throw shade at Mr Fernandes' budget airline.
"LOL you had to take @singaporeair because of the seat quality given on your own company @flyairasia."
"Good choice, now you won't miss your flight!"
"Don't lie, Tony. Even you don't wanna fly AirAsia."
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now