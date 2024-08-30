AirAsia crew bust a move to promote healthier options for passengers

As the music pumped up, the crew launched into a well-rehearsed routine, much to the delight (and slight bewilderment) of passengers.

Forget tiny screens and crackling headphones, passengers on a recent AirAsia flight got a surprise in-flight performance when the cabin crew swapped their service trolleys for some seriously smooth moves.

This wasn't your average turbulence. On Aug 27, AirAsia's very own "Funteam" took over the aisle to celebrate the launch of Club Zero, Santan's new initiative promoting healthier, reduced-sugar options for passengers.

Some whipped their phones out, capturing the unexpected performance that has since gone viral on TikTok.

Not everyone was impressed, however.

While some users praised the crew's energy and enthusiasm, others on social media questioned the timing, with one user quipping: “Faster takeoff, don’t delay the flight, lol.”

Another critic commented: “When people said AirAsia should improve its service, this was not what I had in mind. This doesn’t fix a thing.”

Supporters were quick to point out the brevity of the performance, arguing that the free entertainment shouldn't be a cause for complaint.

Regardless of differing opinions, the stunt certainly achieved its goal: getting people talking about AirAsia's new health-focused initiative.

Santan, Capital A's inflight catering and food and beverage subsidiary, chose this high-flying event to launch Club Zero, showcasing its commitment to offering healthier alternatives like the Zero Watermelon Coconut Latte and Zero Pistachio Coconut Latte.

The launch received an official stamp of approval with the presence of Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade & Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh.

By partnering with local favourites Secret Recipe and Tealive, Santan aims to raise the bar for reduced-sugar options across the AirAsia network.

But on this particular flight, it was the crew's infectious energy that truly stole the show, proving that a dash of fun might just be the perfect ingredient to promote a healthier lifestyle.