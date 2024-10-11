 Donna Chiu unfazed by 'old and far' comment by netizen, Latest Music News - The New Paper
Donna Chiu unfazed by 'old and far' comment by netizen

A photo Donna Chiu shared on Oct 9.PHOTO: DONNA CHIU/FACEBOOK
Oct 11, 2024 04:21 pm

Veteran Taiwanese singer Donna Chiu recently shared that a netizen called her "old and fat".

The 59-year-old former television host wrote in a Facebook post on Oct 9 that someone had commented saying that "she got older and fatter".

In response, Chiu had this message for that person:"I don't care. Anyway, you didn't like me when I was young and slim."

Chiu was part of popular girl group Feiying Trio with Annie Yi and Fang Wen-lin in the 1980s.

At the peak of her popularity in 1996, Chiu married a pig farmer. The couple had a son and Chiu stayed away from the entertainment industry for a while.

She recently made her comeback, putting up concerts and starting a podcast.

Addressing the attention on her change in shape, Chiu thanked her fans and friends for supporting her.

To her haters, she said: "You choose to hate me but I still choose to love you."

