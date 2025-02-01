Less rain expected in first two weeks of Feb

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are forecast to continue, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

In the first fortnight of February, fair and occasionally windy conditions may occur on some days.

Fewer rain days are expected, although there may be localised short-duration thundery showers over parts of the island on several afternoons.

The total rainfall for the two weeks is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

The daily maximum temperatures will likely be 33-34 deg C on most days and slightly warmer on a few days.

