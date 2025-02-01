S'pore man injured in defending family from attackers in Kluang

A Singaporean man who accompanied his wife back to her hometown in Malaysia to celebrate Chinese New Year was injured, after he fended off attackers who harassed the family.

The wife, 42-year-old hairstylist Ms Fang, told Malaysian Chinese-language newspaper China Press that two men repeatedly harassed her family for three days during the festive season at her home in Kluang, Johor.

The attackers set off firecrackers and splashed paint outside the family’s home, and smashed the windows of two cars, said Ms Fang, adding that the family was forced to fight back with sticks in order to protect their home.

During the fight, Ms Fang’s husband sustained injuries to his head, ankle, chest, and arms.

Ms Fang said that the family does not owe money to any loan sharks, and the attackers did not leave behind any debt collection notices.

Ms Fang’s mother said that the family was harassed at their home in 2023 and 2024 as well. But despite multiple police reports, the family has not heard back from the authorities.

“If our family has a feud with anyone, we hope the perpetrator can give an explanation and we are willing to resolve the problem,” said Ms Fang’s mother.

“If they have found the wrong target, we hope they can stop harassing us.”