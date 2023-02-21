Fan throws undies onstage for autograph; Westlife oblige

It is clear how much fans loved and welcomed Irish quartet Westlife on their Wild Dreams 2023 tour in Singapore, which was held from Feb 16 to 18.

But one fan could not contain her excitement, literally.

In a TikTok video posted by moneymakcik on Sunday (Feb 19), the fan is seen throwing a pair of red undies onto the stage. It gets picked by band member Kian Egan.

Fans urge Egan to put on the underwear, and can be heard screaming: “On your head, on your head.”

While he does not satisfy the fans’ demand, he gathers the rest of the boy band to sign on it.

The video also shows lead vocalist Shane Filan hesitant to hold the undies to sign, to which Egan responds: “They’re fresh. It’s okay. She hasn’t worn it.”

To Nick Bryne, Egan adds humorously: “Do the bit down the bottom.”

The video has attracted over 40,000 views, and divided reactions.

One fan said: “Best moment of the concert hands down.”

Others disapproved, saying that the fan's behaviour was inappropriate.

One commented: “Rude and uncivilised, really disgraceful.”

Another said: “That was very rude. Please respect them as professional performers.”

Nevertheless, the boy band appeared to be joining in the fun, as they bantered with the woman, asking if the undies was a Westlife merchandise or that of Backstreet Boys, the American boyband.