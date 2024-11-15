$16m for employers to post 250 workers overseas to boost S’pore network

The initiative aims to support companies in expanding overseas while simultaneously building a globally competitive workforce.

Up to 250 local executives are set to gain valuable international experience under a new $16 million scheme set up by Workforce Singapore (WSG).

The Overseas Markets Immersion Programme will subsidise up to 70 per cent of employees’ salaries and overseas allowances on these postings of minimally six months over the next two years.

The initiative aims to support companies in expanding overseas while simultaneously building a globally competitive workforce.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who launched the scheme on Nov 15, said the government hopes to build not just the “know how”, but the “know who”, of local executives as businesses here increasingly look to branch out.

It has become more apparent in recent years that Singaporeans are falling short in filling leadership positions worldwide, leading to two schemes aimed at boosting global exposure for local workers.

In addition to the new WSG initiative, the Global Business Leaders Programme managed by the Economic Development Board is focused on grooming Singaporeans at more senior leadership levels.

Dr Tan told around 200 guests at Fullerton Hotel that bosses may be reluctant to arrange such postings due to costs, or worries that the employees would quit or be poached after their stints.

He added that employees may also hesitate over family needs, adapting to new cultures or living environments, and the posting’s effect on their career progression.

“From my personal experience, such overseas exposure can be hugely rewarding,” Dr Tan noted.

Recalling his time as a physician at the Mayo Clinic in the US and later in Asean earlier in his career, he said: “The training, the exposure, the thinking and the ethos of how to approach continuous improvement, what they looked at in terms of their operating model, was something that I took away that could last my entire life.”

Workers with little or no overseas market experience are the target of the new WSG programme, which will provide them opportunities to do marketing, business development, market analysis and franchise operations in a foreign environment.

The Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the programme partner, will develop the training plans and manage applications.

More than 100 companies from 17 trade associations support the initiative, though any Singapore incorporated company could apply.

Mr Ernie Koh, executive director of furniture maker Koda and council member of SBF, noted during a panel discussion that getting Singaporeans to venture far is challenging.

“Singaporeans, come to Jurong, 20 minutes, 12 stops on the MRT – very far,” he said to chuckles. “Malaysians: JB to Penang, like nothing”.

Still, with Singapore’s strong reputation, having a Singaporean run a company’s regional office enhances its credibility, he said, adding: “The integrity of a Singapore company, the DNA, has to be maintained.”

Ms Yong Hsin Yue, group managing director of conglomerate Kuok Singapore and chair of Global Connect@SBF, said sending a Singaporean employee to an overseas market may cost more than hiring the locals, but it is worth the premium.

“If you take a local, they may take a lot of leeway. They may not know what to escalate or what not to escalate.” she said. “In the set-up phase, because when things go wrong, they can go really wrong.

“There’s no rule book, but there are very clear objectives that are communicated when we send people abroad.

“The Singapore brand is trusted but you can’t, for lack of a better word, send someone who is ‘square’. You need somebody who has very strong soft skills but very clear about what is black and white.

“These people aren’t easy to find, and when you find them, cherish them, grow them.”

At a glance

Companies can receive up to $72,000 for each employee on the posting, with WSG covering 70 percent of the salary and 70 per cent of the overseas allowance for up to nine months. The salary subsidy is capped at $5,000 per month and allowance at $3,000 per month.

There is no cap on the number of employees from each company.

The employee must be making a fixed monthly salary of at least $4,000 on the overseas posting.

Bosses must show a 24-month career development plan, as well as short-term performance targets for the employee.

Applications can be made to SBF at 68276828 or ccp@sbf.org.sg