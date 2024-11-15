Woman claims stranger pushes her male friend and gropes him

Ms Chen's fiance Sam and their friend Dan were injured in the altercation.

Ms Chen said the man denied molesting her friend Dan.

A teacher has claimed that a stranger pushed her male friend against a wall and groped him.

In the incident that reportedly took place at about 9.45pm on Nov 9 at Kinex in Tanjong Katong, Ms Chen's fiance Sam and their friend Dan were coming out of the public toilet when the assault happened.

She claimed that a man suddenly pushed Dan against a wall and quickly touched Dan's private parts before going into the toilet.

Sam, 28, and Dan, 30, blocked the toilet's entrance to stop the man and called the police.

The man denied groping Dan and tried to leave. Ms Chen, Sam and Dan tailed the man and they eventually stopped to argue near a lift in the mall.

Ms Chen told Shin Min Daily News that the man touched both Sam and Dan on their cheeks and said it was impossible that he had groped them.

The incident escalated and the three men broke into a fight.

The police confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested and two others, aged 28 and 30, were taken to hospital.

Sam and Dan were taken to Changi General Hospital and sustained bite marks and scratches.