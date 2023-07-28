Fan wipes out Blackpink + Starbucks merchandise at Plaza Singapura, Stomper ends up with nothing

The woman spotted a man with multiple bags and told Stomp that he had wiped out the merchandise at the Plaza Singapura outlet.

A Stomper was eager to get her hands on merchandise from the much anticipated Blackpink + Starbucks Singapore collaboration that launched on Tuesday (July 25).

However, she was sorely disappointed when informed that everything was sold out.

"This guy came to Plaza Singapura and purchased the entire stock for the Blackpink + Starbucks collaboration," she said.

"I was browsing through and was shut down with a 'sorry, sold out already ah'.

"I felt really pissed when the guy came and bought every single merchandise just to resell online probably."

According to Starbucks Singapore's website, the sale started at 10am on Tuesday and each customer was limited to two pieces per item in a single transaction.

At publishing time, all items are sold out on the website.

The collaboration includes cups, mugs, tumblers, water bottles, an apron, a keychain, a passport holder, a yoga mat and a tote bag.

The $169 online exclusive pink rhinestone stainless steel cold cup, listed as Blackpink member Lisa's pick, was also sold out.

Some items have already been listed on Carousell. PHOTO: STOMP

As expected, some items have already been listed on Carousell with one seller selling the rhinestone cup for a whopping $330.