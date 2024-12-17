Donate a hamper and help Boys' Brigade spread festive cheer

The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift 2024 is hoping to reach out to a record 51,185 beneficiaries.

The Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift 2024 is making a final and urgent appeal for donations and volunteers as it works towards reaching out to a record 51,185 beneficiaries.

Dec 16 was the last day the boys in uniform were on duty at physical collection points at NTUC FairPrice stores.

The project stands at a mere 51 per cent of meeting its target – the lowest ever recorded in its 37-year history.

There are still 464 out of 670 delivery slots to be picked up by volunteers.

BB Share-a-Gift 2024 chairman Henry Tan said: “For the first time, we are 49 per cent away from our target as we near the

end of the project. We are making a final, heartfelt appeal to the public to support both our online donations and delivery drives so we can achieve our targets and fulfil the wishes of all 51,185 beneficiaries this year.

"Whether it’s through donating or volunteering, every effort can make a difference. Please, step forward now. Together, we can turn this around and bring hope to those who need it most.”

Members of the public who wish to donate can do so until Dec 31 via the digital platforms: BB PayNow QR Codes displayed at 155 NTUC FairPrice stores and e-collaterals, Boys' Brigade page on Giving.sg and AXS Stations.

Those with cars can help in deliveries that are taking place until Dec 27, excluding Christmas Day and eve. There are three sessions each day at 10am, noon and 2pm.

Volunteers without a car can help with on-foot deliveries on Dec 21 and 22 at Lorong 5 Toa Payoh and Jalan Tenteram (Whampoa).

Interested parties can register online at bbshare.sg