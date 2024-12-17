Uncle Roger opens second outlet, takes a dig at Mr DIY

Uncle Roger says if the mall has Mr DIY, the business cannot charge premium prices.

Comedian Nigel Ng on Dec 15 a second Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

The second good news for his fans eager to taste his fried rice is that the outlet at Mytown Shopping Centre has a relatively cheaper menu than the one at Pavilion.

A plate of fried rice costs RM16 ($4.85) at the Mytown outlet and RM18 at Pavilion. The portion at the Mytown outlet is also bigger, according to the Malaysian comedian famous for his online persona Uncle Roger.

Ng explained in a TikTok video shared by Best Food Malaysia that "Mytown is not Pavilion, whose ground floor has Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermes".

"Mytown ground floor has F.O.S., Focus Point and Mr DIY. If your mall has Mr DIY, cannot charge RM18, it's too expensive," he jested.

"Mr DIY is terrible. When you walk into Mr DIY, the whole shop smells like plastic."

Ng in September was slammed for his "poor" joke when he opened the outlet at Pavilion.

He had said: "If you're poor, just get this one, only RM18 in Pavilion. What can you get in Pavilion for RM18? Maybe one sock."

In an Instagram post on Dec 16, Ng hinted that there will be more Fuiyoh! It's Uncle Roger outlets opening in the future.