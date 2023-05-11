Fans go wild as Beyonce kicks off highly anticipated world tour

Beyonce fans pose at the Friends Arena, Stockholm, as they arrive to watch her first concert of the Renaissance World Tour.

STOCKHOLM – Ecstatic Beyonce fans sang and danced in feverish excitement in Stockholm on Wednesday as the superstar kicked off her first solo tour in seven years with a futuristic spectacle featuring a lunar rover, an airborne horse and wall-to-wall rhinestones.

Hours before the doors opened, hundreds of people were thronging outside the stadium, including some who had travelled halfway around the world to catch the show, anxious to see the global music icon – one of the world’s best-selling artistes.

Once the concert was about to begin, the tens of thousands of fans in the 60,000-capacity Friends Arena – filled to the brim – erupted in cheers as their “queen” emerged on stage.

“Just want to say: Y’all make me so happy,” Beyonce, 41, said as the concert began.

“I see familiar faces, people that flew from very, very far to come see the first show tonight,” she told the audience at the outset of the three-hour space and science fiction-themed show.

The show features Beyonce performing atop a lunar vehicle, playing the role of a news anchor while dressed as a queen bee, and suspended above the crowd as she sits on a model horse completely covered in sparkling rhinestones.

“This was another level. Amazing. I can’t wait for the rest of the tour,” said Mr Abdul Ibraimoh, a 33-year-old artist manager from London, after the show.

Beyonce, who has a record 32 Grammy Awards, is among the top 10 biggest grossing female artistes. She is also a fashion icon, with designers queueing for her attention.

Many of the fans in Stockholm sported cowboy hats and rhinestones, mimicking the look of the performer’s outfit in the advertisements announcing the 57-stop European and North American tour.

Ms Julie Vargas, who flew in from Houston, Texas – Beyonce’s home town – confessed to having a “shrine” dedicated to the star at home.

“I don’t want any spoilers. I wanted to be the first to see it and take the news back to H-town,” said the 38-year-old surgical technologist as she waited in line in the early afternoon.

The Renaissance World Tour, announced in February after being teased last autumn, is the Beyonce’s first solo tour since 2016.

Tickets sold out so quickly for the opening show that tour organisers added a second concert at the same venue for Thursday. From there, she goes to Brussels, Belgium, this weekend.

The tour, which continues until September, is expected to earn the international artiste nearly US$2.1 billion (S$2.8 billion), according to business magazine Forbes. Beyonce is already a multi-millionaire. - AFP