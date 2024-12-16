Pouchin gets his first HK victory

Alexis Pouchin tasting his first win in Hong Kong on Harry's Hero at Sha Tin on Dec 15.

HONG KONG - French jockey Alexis Pouchin notched his first winner in Hong Kong when the Ricky Yiu-trained Harry’s Hero ($71) claimed the HK$875,000 ($152,000) Class 5 Lukfook Jewellery Wedding Collection Handicap (1,400m), scoring the breakthrough victory on his 21st ride on Dec 15.

“It’s my first winner after a few weeks, now I feel better,” said Pouchin, speaking through a translator.

“I really enjoy getting a winner in Hong Kong. Thank you to the owners and trainers who have given me rides in Hong Kong. I had three seconds and three thirds before, but I won today which is the most important thing.

“The distance was quite good for the horse today and the pace was fast enough, so he could travel easily in the race. It was quite a good performance. He had a nice action in the straight. I hope to catch another win with this horse.”

Benno Yung slotted his second win of the season when Tourbillon Prince ($168) prevailed in the HK$1.86 million Class 3 Lukfook Jewellery Beloved Collection Handicap (1,400m) under Luke Ferraris.

“It feels very good. It’s lovely to have anotherwinner because I’ve been waiting for a long time. I feel very good and especially after a winner,” said Yung.

“I’m still working from home because I can’t have too much close contact with people yet.”

Fresh from a Happy Valley double on Dec 11, Andrea Atzeni continued his strong form aboard Manythanks Forever ($33) for Chris So in the HK$875,000 Class 5 Lukfook Jewellery Hexicon Handicap (1,400m).

Ben Thompson piloted Michael Chang’s New Future Folks ($28) to victory in the HK$1.17 million Class 4 Lukfook Jewellery Heirloom Fortune Collection Handicap (1,400m).

“He had been knocking on the door – it can sometimes be the hardest race to win, the maiden,” said Thompson.

“So, it was nice to get that out of the way. The support has been great, particularly from Michael Chang and Mr and Mrs So. We’ve linked together well.”

