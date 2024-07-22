Fans shine like Supernovas at Aespa's first concert in S'pore

K-pop group Aespa held their very first concert in Singapore on July 20.

Aespa's very first concert in Singapore was filled with memorable moments and infectious energy, giving fans their share of the spotlight.

The K-pop girl group – consisting of Karina, Ningning, Giselle and Winter – performed more than 20 songs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 20 as part of their Synk: Parallel Line tour.

For over two hours, audiences were treated to catchy anthems, electrifying sets, an array of eye-catching outfits and plenty of fan service.

An interactive dance challenge was the highlight of the day and had the stadium roaring with laughter: anyone caught on screen had to bop to an Aespa song and show off their moves.

Ms Pan, a MY since 2022, said this was her favourite part of the concert.

The 32-year-old events manager told TNP: "It was super fun and engaging. I would have loved it even more if, instead of using videos, they had gotten Aespa to dance on stage while having the audience on camera."

Aespa fandom is collectively known as MY (meaning 'the most precious friend').

A fan getting overexcited during the concert's dance challenge segment. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

Another unique segment of the show was when each Aespa member took turns to unveil solo performances, showcasing a rare fissure of vulnerability.

Giselle, brainchild behind Dopamine, revealed that "the lyrics, the track and everything" about it was created "from scratch".

Karina said about Up: "I prepared and participated a lot more for this solo stage than previous times. I promise I will bring a lot more solo stages so please look out for them. Love you!"

Describing the effort that went into songwriting and "perfecting the moves" for Bored!, Ningning admitted: "I have not been able to fully direct my solo stage this time, but I will try my best to participate more in my stages to bring you better performances."

But it was Winter who elicited the loudest screams.

"When I was writing Spark, I thought of MYs holding up light sticks and brightening up the whole venue," said the blonde-haired beauty.

"Because it's such a waste if I get to see beautiful MYs only by myself. So I wanted to do camera moves such that we can all see each other. Don't you think you guys are beautiful?"

Aespa is known for popularising the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop. TNP PHOTO: CHERLYNN NG

The rest of Aespa's acts were met with just as much euphoria.

Drama and Black Mamba, both edgier tracks, saw the quartet decked out in rocker-chick black, before shining in metallic silver for the genre-bending Supernova.

Melodic tunes like Prologue were accompanied by glittery dresses, with the stage transforming into a vibrant sea of neon when it came to cutesy jingles such as Long Chat.

Despite encore performances, it was bittersweet when the time came to say goodbye.

Karina said: "Thank you for being with us tonight laaaa."

Giselle added: "You are the first Singaporeans to see us here and we definitely had so much fun. Thank you so, so much for tonight. We will be coming back soon, so don’t worry. We are going to have chilli crab as well. You guys also have a great, great dinner after this."

Once again, Winter sparked the most rapturous cheers: "This is our first visit to Singapore. Thank you so much for welcoming us with such great love and support.

"Whenever we have a fansign event or a video call with our fans, we always tell them we really want to come and meet the MYs of Singapore. Whoever they were, I hope you are here too, because I kept that promise."