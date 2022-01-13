Is Faye Wong's ex Li Yapeng, 50, marrying his model girlfriend, 31?
BEIJING - Singer Faye Wong's ex-husband Li Yapeng is rumoured to be marrying his model girlfriend Haiha Jinxi after they were reportedly spotted in a wedding shoot.
The couple, who have been together for about two years, were photographed at a studio in what appeared to be wedding outfits.
The photos, which were taken from a distance and have not been verified, appeared on Weibo on Wednesday (Jan 12) and quickly began to circulate online.
Li, 50, a Chinese actor turned businessman, was wearing a tuxedo and sported a diamond wedding ring, while Haiha, 31, was glimpsed only from the back in a white wedding dress.
Li was married to Wong, 52, from 2005 to 2013 and they have a daughter together. After their divorce, he had dated a number of women, including billionaire writer Susie Wu.
Haiha, who was China's Miss Tourism Queen in 2006 and a finalist at Miss China World in 2011, is from the Nuosu ethnic group.
She had a minor role in the 2017 movie Yang And His Summer.
