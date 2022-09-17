Frozen musical to open in Singapore in February

For the first time in forever, the Broadway musical version of the hit animated movie Frozen will be staged here in February at Marina Bay Sands’ Sands Theatre.

This will be the highly-anticipated stage production’s only stop in South-east Asia and will play for a strictly limited season from Feb 5.

Adapted from the 2013 Disney movie which spawned the hit song Let It Go, Frozen features a full score, including 12 new songs from the original Academy Award-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez written especially for the stage.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2018 and closed after two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since travelled to various cities in the United States and Australia, as well as London, Tokyo and Hamburg.

Ticket sales start on Sept 30, although prices are not available yet. A waitlist for tickets is now open at this website and those who sign up before Sept 29 will receive a 10 per cent discount, which is valid until Oct 9.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions – a division of The Walt Disney Studios which staged musicals The Lion King (2011 and 2018) and Aladdin (2019) in Singapore – and presented by Base Entertainment Asia.